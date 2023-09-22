SkyView
Columbia police investigate multiple car break-ins reported in apartment complexes

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero, Marcus Flowers and Tiffany Rigby
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) reported they are investigating multiple overnight vehicle break-ins at three apartment complexes.

Police said the break-ins happened Thursday night at 5000 Forest Apartments around 4:00 a.m., Broad River Trace Apartments around 5:30 a.m., and the 42 Magnolia Apartments around 6:00 a.m.

More than 20 vehicles were reported as broken into at the 5000 Forest Apartments, Broad River Trace Apartments have more than 70 vehicles revealed as broken into, and over 10 vehicles at the 42 Magnolia Apartments were reported as broken into as well.

Officers believe the suspect forced his way into the vehicles by breaking glass windows because most of the vehicles were locked at the time of the crime.

Items taken from the vehicles were purses or wallets, firearms accessories, debit cards, loose change, and glasses, according to CPD.

Police Chief W.H. ‘Skip” Holbrook encourages people with information about the break-ins to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways.

