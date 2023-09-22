SkyView
Camden police search for missing teen who left high school midday

Police searching for teen who left Camden High School
The Camden Police Department reported officers have started a search for 17-year-old Alyssal Mccroan.(Camden Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Camden Police Department reported officers have started a search for 17-year-old Alyssa Mccroan.

Officers said Mccroan left Camden High School around 11:30 a.m. on Thurs., Sept. 21, and she is believed to have called someone for a ride.

Mccroan was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a blue t-shirt, and rainbow crocs, and she was carrying a camo-colored backpack.

If you have any information about where Mccroan could be, please contact the Camden Police Department at 803-425-6035.

