Calhoun County Sports Complex officially opens

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Calhoun County Sports Complex, a 26-acre piece of land dedicated to physical activity held its grand opening ceremony Friday morning.

“It is always great to have extra opportunities for kids and adults to get out and play, some do not have the opportunities to get out and enjoy open space, for to them to have the ability to get out somewhere close is great for the community,” said Lee Hollingsworth, a supporter of the complex.

The $2.5 million complex is a hub for recreational activities in the area, the facility includes two soccer fields, a football field, tennis courts, a playground, and a walking trail.

In future development phases, the recreation department plans to expand for pickleball courts and other sports.

“The sports complex is an opportunity to establish new relationships for Calhoun County, and it gives people a safe space for people to enjoy themselves,” said Dr. Ferlondo Tullock, Superintendent of Calhoun County Public Schools.

The complex was funded by the Calhoun County Project Sales Tax, the county budget, and $450,000 in state funding. It’s being funded by the Calhoun County Project Sales Tax, the county budget, and $450,000 in state funding. The hours of the complex are dawn to dusk daily.

