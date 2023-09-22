SkyView
Amazon Prime Video will soon come with ads, or a $2.99 monthly charge to dodge them

FILE - The Amazon logo is seen, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon said limited...
FILE - The Amazon logo is seen, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon said limited advertisements will be aired during shows and movies starting early next year so that it can “continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time.” (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon Prime Video will include advertising during shows and movies starting early next year, joining other streaming services that have added different tiers of subscriptions.

Members of Amazon Prime can pay $2.99 per month in the U.S. to keep their service ad-free, the company said Friday.

Amazon said limited advertisements will be aired during shows and movies starting early next year so that it can “continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time.”

Ads in Prime Video content will start in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Canada in early 2024, followed by France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, and Australia later in the year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

