SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Aiken dachshund breaks stigma against disabled pets

Tater Tot the Wonder Weenie
Tater Tot the Wonder Weenie(WRDW/WAGT)
By Will Volk
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man and his dog, Tater Tot, are breaking the stigma against dogs with disabilities, while warming the heart of the community.

He’s known as Tater Tot the Wonder Weenie. We asked his dad, what makes him a wonder?

“You wonder where he gets all his energy haha,” Rick Cook, Tater Tot’s dad, says.

Cook loves his wiener dog on wheels.

MORE | Non-native flathead catfish discovered in Ogeechee River

“He’s very mobile, you put him in this and there’s not much he can’t or won’t do,” his dad says.

Cook says it’s like Tater Tot is being a dog again. He smells all the smells and plays in the grass, he doesn’t let intervertebral disk disease stop him.

“He lost the use of his back legs, and he lost the use of his bowel and bladder control,” Cook says.

When he received the diagnosis three years ago, they recommended he put Tater Tot down. But Cook didn’t want to give up.

Together, they took a leap of faith.

MORE | Second invasive hornet’s nest in Georgia eradicated, agriculture officials say

“As long as he has the spirit to fight and to continue, and whatnot, we’re right there with him,” Cook says.

The hope is that one-day Tater Tot will walk on all four legs again.

Twice a week, Tater Tot goes to the vet, where he receives multiple treatments. It’s a lot, but Cook says it’s worth it.

“Would I do it again? Yeah. It’s been really expensive, but yeah, we’d do it again,” Cook says.

He is amazed to see how far Tater Tot the Wonder Weenie has come, and he hopes Tot’s greatest wonder is still yet to come.

Tater Tot finished 26th out of 500 dogs in a Worldwide calendar contest last year. Cook plans to enter Tater Tot again this summer.

If you’d like to vote for Tater Tot the Wonder Weeny in the international calendar contest, head over to the Facebook page, and like the picture of Tater Tot to place your vote!

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Gordon at his court sentencing after a jury found him guilty of reckless homicide by...
Tracy Gordon sentenced after being found guilty of reckless homicide in 2019 Lake Murray boat crash
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Grand Jury indicts Folly Beach wedding night DUI crash suspect
“We are unable to offer an estimated time of repair, but crews are working to restore services...
Spectrum reports outage across the Carolinas
South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources says Tracy Gordon, of Elgin, was driving a...
Jury finds Tracy Gordon guilty of reckless homicide, not guilty of BUI in 2019 Lake Murray boat crash
The crash happened on Monday around 2 p.m. on U.S. 176 near U.S. 301 between Lance Corporal...
State trooper injured in Orangeburg County motorcycle crash

Latest News

USO provided snacks for basic training graduates leaving Fort Jackson.
USO South Carolina sends basic training graduates off to AIT with a special treat
Newly released results from a fitness study show the physical health of South Carolina children
New data shows drop in SC children’s physical health, fitness following pandemic
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office reported a man was arrested after he allegedly forced...
Woman survives gun misfires, stabbing after intruder attempts to enter home
Comedian Mike Goodwin talks about his upcoming visit to the Midlands during his comedy tour.
Comedian talks about his upcoming visit to the Midlands
A group of soldiers fresh out of basic training from Fort Jackson received a special treat on...
USO South Carolina sends basic training graduates off to AIT with a special treat