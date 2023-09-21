Tracy Gordon sentenced after being found guilty of reckless homicide in 2019 Lake Murray boat crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Court officials said Tracy Gordon will serve 10 years in prison after being found guilty of reckless homicide in a 2019 Lake Murray boat crash.

Gordon was found not guilty of boating under the influence Wednesday night.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources stated Gordon was driving a cigarette boat on September 21, 2019, when he hit the Kiser family’s pontoon boat.

Stanley “Stan” Kiser, 68, died in a crash. His wife, Shawn Kiser, lost a leg, and his daughter, Morgan Kiser, was injured.

Prosecutors asserted that Gordon was “materially and appreciably” impaired on that September night nearly exactly four years ago.

Gordon was charged in connection with Kiser’s death in September 2019. He was charged with three counts of felony BUI and was initially denied bond.

“This case is not about light beer versus full flight of beer,” he said. “It is not about the shading on a lightbulb. It is not about whether the gate on the pontoon was open. And it’s certainly not about the morality of drinking, that’s not what we’re all here to talk about. This case is about holding him responsible for recklessly operating his boat on September 21, 2019, while he was under the influence of alcohol and then caused the death of Stan Kiser and the great bodily injury to Shawn Kiser.”

Among those witnesses were workers at restaurants on Lake Murray who served Gordon and his wife Angie on September 21.

Gordon’s blood alcohol content level was not allowed to be admitted as evidence during the trial.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.