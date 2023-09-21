Spectrum reports outage across the Carolinas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Spectrum reported an outage that’s affecting customers in North and South Carolina.

“We are unable to offer an estimated time of repair, but crews are working to restore services as quickly as possible,” Spectrum wrote in a post on Twitter.

We are aware of an outage affecting customers in the Carolinas. We are unable to offer an estimated time of repair, but crews are working to restore services as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience. — Ask Spectrum (@Ask_Spectrum) September 21, 2023

Meanwhile, Spectrum told WIS the service will be restored around 7 p.m.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.