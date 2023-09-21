SkyView
Spectrum reports outage across the Carolinas

“We are unable to offer an estimated time of repair, but crews are working to restore services...
“We are unable to offer an estimated time of repair, but crews are working to restore services as quickly as possible,” Spectrum wrote in a post on Twitter.(MGN)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Sep. 21, 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Spectrum reported an outage that’s affecting customers in North and South Carolina.

“We are unable to offer an estimated time of repair, but crews are working to restore services as quickly as possible,” Spectrum wrote in a post on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Spectrum told WIS the service will be restored around 7 p.m.

