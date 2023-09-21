SkyView
Soda City Living: How to enjoy Lake Murray

How to enjoy Lake Murray
By Madeline Stewart
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Living speaks with Miriam Atria, President & CEO of Capital City & Lake Murray County about what visitors can experience at Lake Murray.

Atria also mentions where to stop at Lake Murray, what fun activities are there to do at the lake, and events happening at the lake,

