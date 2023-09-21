SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Living: Bloody Mary, Liberty at the Lake style

By Madeline Stewart
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After a day filled with enjoying the sights and sounds of Lake Murray, cool off with a refreshing beverage from Liberty at the Lake.

General manager Billy Jenkins walks us through how to make the perfect Bloody Mary with a Lake Murray Twist.

Liberty at the Lake is open Mon. - Thurs. 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., and Sun. 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broad River Correctional Institution
SCDC investigating inmate’s death as homicide
The man fled the store without the merchandise and threatened to assault an employee when he...
Lexington police seek public’s assistance identifying man accused of attempting to shoplift
South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources says Tracy Gordon, of Elgin, was driving a...
Jury finds Tracy Gordon guilty of reckless homicide, not guilty of BUI in 2019 Lake Murray boat crash
The Columbia Police Department reported investigators have charged Cynthia Burgess in...
Caregiver accused of stealing $25K worth of jewelry, flatware from vulnerable woman
After the operation, Tony Leonard was arrested and subsequently charged with six counts of...
Cayce man arrested on drug charges after undercover operation

Latest News

Soda City Living got a sneak peek inside a luxury boat that sets sail later this year.
Soda City Living: Spirit of Lake Murray sets sail soon
How to enjoy Lake Murray
Soda City Living: How to enjoy Lake Murray
We're talking with an expert about common ear and sinus issues, and solutions that could work...
Soda City Living: Causes and solutions for ETD
A new twist on a old recipe
Soda City Live: Bloody Mary, Liberty on the Lake style