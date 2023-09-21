Soda City Living: Bloody Mary, Liberty at the Lake style

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After a day filled with enjoying the sights and sounds of Lake Murray, cool off with a refreshing beverage from Liberty at the Lake.

General manager Billy Jenkins walks us through how to make the perfect Bloody Mary with a Lake Murray Twist.

Liberty at the Lake is open Mon. - Thurs. 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., and Sun. 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.