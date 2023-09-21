Soda City Live: Clarendon county natives host event in honor of gun violence victims

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Centers for Disease and Control, 48,117 people died to gun violence last year. Those figures, more than just numbers.

It represents someone’s loved ones who could’ve still been alive if only had someone put the guns down.

It’s something two Clarendon County families know all too well. Dale Castro Powell lost his son Dashell in April 2020 due to gun violence, in a separate case Tiffany Stinnie lost her brother Trayvon to gun violence four months later.

Stop the gun violence, a free event with live music and free food. (Soda City Live)

Following the death of his son, Powell started an event to raise awareness about the violence taking away loved ones in Clarendon County, he calls it “Remembrance Day.” During the event, Powell and other community members support families through resources and encouraging words after they have lost someone to violence.

Stinney has partnered with Powell to help promote peace in the community. This year’s 3rd Annual Remembrance Day is Sunday, September 24 from 2p-6p at 2806 Mallet Road in Manning.

