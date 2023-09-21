Soda City Live: City of Columbia hosts Mind your business workshop

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - City of Columbia Office of Business Opportunities to host Minding Your Own Business (Mindset Matters).

Who: City of Columbia Office of Business Opportunities with special guest speaker Paul D. Smith, Jr.

What: Participants in this workshop will learn to fully leverage their unique business ideas, strengths, and talents in a way that enhances profits and cash flows, learn about the “Entrepreneurial Mindset” and “Minding Your Own Business” and make the most of business opportunities, learning from setbacks and succeeding in a variety of settings. To register for this workshop, please click here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/minding-your-own-business-mindset-matters-tickets-690173155487?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.