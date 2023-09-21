SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: City of Columbia hosts Mind your business workshop

By Steven Fulton
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - City of Columbia Office of Business Opportunities to host Minding Your Own Business (Mindset Matters).

Who: City of Columbia Office of Business Opportunities with special guest speaker Paul D. Smith, Jr.

What: Participants in this workshop will learn to fully leverage their unique business ideas, strengths, and talents in a way that enhances profits and cash flows, learn about the “Entrepreneurial Mindset” and “Minding Your Own Business” and make the most of business opportunities, learning from setbacks and succeeding in a variety of settings. To register for this workshop, please click here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/minding-your-own-business-mindset-matters-tickets-690173155487?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broad River Correctional Institution
SCDC investigating inmate’s death as homicide
South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources says Tracy Gordon, of Elgin, was driving a...
Jury finds Tracy Gordon guilty of reckless homicide, not guilty of BUI in 2019 Lake Murray boat crash
The man fled the store without the merchandise and threatened to assault an employee when he...
Lexington police seek public’s assistance identifying man accused of attempting to shoplift
The Columbia Police Department reported investigators have charged Cynthia Burgess in...
Caregiver accused of stealing $25K worth of jewelry, flatware from vulnerable woman
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Grand Jury indicts Folly Beach wedding night DUI crash suspect

Latest News

From wedding cakes to birthdays, graduations, baby showers, and personalized sweet treats, the...
Soda City Live: Cakes LaMo’r Sunday BUNDay finale
In 2021, nearly 50 thousand people died from gun violence nationwide.-- those are the latest...
Soda City Live: 3rd Annual Remembrance Day
How to enjoy Lake Murray
Soda City Living: How to enjoy Lake Murray
Soda City Living spoke with Dr. Andrew Wells of Breathe Easy Columbia about Eustachian tube...
Soda City Living: Causes and solutions for ETD