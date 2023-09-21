Soda City Live: Cakes LaMo’r Sunday BUNDay finale

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - From wedding cakes to birthdays, graduations, baby showers, and personalized sweet treats, the family that has owned and operated several bakeries including the current Cakes LaMo’r on North Main Street in Columbia will be turning off their ovens indefinitely.

Cakes LaMo’r grand finale Sunday BUNDay “see you later” event is on Sunday, September 24th at their North Main Street location from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. While the Wilson’s will be closing, the family still anticipates taking orders for the holidays. The family plans to evaluate new strategies for the development of a future business to continue serving their loyal customers. https://www.facebook.com/cakeslamorbakery

