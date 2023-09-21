SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Cakes LaMo’r Sunday BUNDay finale

By Steven Fulton
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - From wedding cakes to birthdays, graduations, baby showers, and personalized sweet treats, the family that has owned and operated several bakeries including the current Cakes LaMo’r on North Main Street in Columbia will be turning off their ovens indefinitely.

Cakes LaMo’r grand finale Sunday BUNDay “see you later” event is on Sunday, September 24th at their North Main Street location from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. While the Wilson’s will be closing, the family still anticipates taking orders for the holidays. The family plans to evaluate new strategies for the development of a future business to continue serving their loyal customers. https://www.facebook.com/cakeslamorbakery

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broad River Correctional Institution
SCDC investigating inmate’s death as homicide
South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources says Tracy Gordon, of Elgin, was driving a...
Jury finds Tracy Gordon guilty of reckless homicide, not guilty of BUI in 2019 Lake Murray boat crash
The man fled the store without the merchandise and threatened to assault an employee when he...
Lexington police seek public’s assistance identifying man accused of attempting to shoplift
The Columbia Police Department reported investigators have charged Cynthia Burgess in...
Caregiver accused of stealing $25K worth of jewelry, flatware from vulnerable woman
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Grand Jury indicts Folly Beach wedding night DUI crash suspect

Latest News

City of Columbia Office of Business Opportunities to host Minding Your Own Business
Soda City Live: City of Columbia hosts Mind your business workshop
In 2021, nearly 50 thousand people died from gun violence nationwide.-- those are the latest...
Soda City Live: 3rd Annual Remembrance Day
How to enjoy Lake Murray
Soda City Living: How to enjoy Lake Murray
Soda City Living spoke with Dr. Andrew Wells of Breathe Easy Columbia about Eustachian tube...
Soda City Living: Causes and solutions for ETD