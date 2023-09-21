SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: 3rd Annual Remembrance Day

By Steven Fulton
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In 2021, nearly 50 thousand people died from gun violence nationwide.-- those are the latest stats from the CDC.

ERach number represents a family who lost a loved one to something that just could’ve been avoided if someone took a moment to just put the guns down.

that’s the message from two families who experienced that hurt firsthand and now organizing a remembrance day in Clarendon County for families whose loved ones were killed.

The event will be Sund. Sept. 24, from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. at 206 Mallet Road, Manning, S.C.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broad River Correctional Institution
SCDC investigating inmate’s death as homicide
South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources says Tracy Gordon, of Elgin, was driving a...
Jury finds Tracy Gordon guilty of reckless homicide, not guilty of BUI in 2019 Lake Murray boat crash
The man fled the store without the merchandise and threatened to assault an employee when he...
Lexington police seek public’s assistance identifying man accused of attempting to shoplift
The Columbia Police Department reported investigators have charged Cynthia Burgess in...
Caregiver accused of stealing $25K worth of jewelry, flatware from vulnerable woman
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Grand Jury indicts Folly Beach wedding night DUI crash suspect

Latest News

From wedding cakes to birthdays, graduations, baby showers, and personalized sweet treats, the...
Soda City Live: Cakes LaMo’r Sunday BUNDay finale
How to enjoy Lake Murray
Soda City Living: How to enjoy Lake Murray
Soda City Living spoke with Dr. Andrew Wells of Breathe Easy Columbia about Eustachian tube...
Soda City Living: Causes and solutions for ETD
Soda City Living got a sneak peek inside a luxury boat that sets sail later this year.
Soda City Living: Spirit of Lake Murray sets sail soon