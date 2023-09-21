Soda City Live: 3rd Annual Remembrance Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In 2021, nearly 50 thousand people died from gun violence nationwide.-- those are the latest stats from the CDC.

ERach number represents a family who lost a loved one to something that just could’ve been avoided if someone took a moment to just put the guns down.

that’s the message from two families who experienced that hurt firsthand and now organizing a remembrance day in Clarendon County for families whose loved ones were killed.

The event will be Sund. Sept. 24, from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. at 206 Mallet Road, Manning, S.C.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.