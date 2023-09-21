SCDC and SLED investigate sexual assault of prison employee

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) reported the sexual assault of an employee at McCormick Correctional Institution is under investigation.

Officials said charges are pending against 23-year-old Timothy Sherard, Jr., after allegedly assaulting an employee at the facility. Sherard was moved to another institution Wednesday night.

The employee is being treated at a hospital.

The assault is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the SCDC Office of Inspector General.

Officials said the charges will be released when the arrest warrants are served.

SLED and SCDC are investigating a sexual assault that occurred today at McCormick CI. Charges are pending against 23-year-old inmate Timothy Darren Sherard Jr. The employee who was assaulted is being treated at a local hospital. Details: https://t.co/hhImDi0X2M pic.twitter.com/RyJr6ZZ5CF — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) September 21, 2023

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.