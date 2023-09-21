SkyView
SCDC and SLED investigate sexual assault of prison employee

Officials said charges are pending against 23-year-old Timothy Sherard, Jr., after allegedly assaulting an employee at the facility. Sherard was moved to another institution Wednesday night.(The South Carolina Department of Corrections)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) reported the sexual assault of an employee at McCormick Correctional Institution is under investigation.

Officials said charges are pending against 23-year-old Timothy Sherard, Jr., after allegedly assaulting an employee at the facility. Sherard was moved to another institution Wednesday night.

The employee is being treated at a hospital.

The assault is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the SCDC Office of Inspector General.

Officials said the charges will be released when the arrest warrants are served.

