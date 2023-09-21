SkyView
SCDC: Inmate accused of sexually assaulting SC detention center employee

Timothy Darren Sherard Jr.
Timothy Darren Sherard Jr.(SCDC)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MCCORMICK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and South Carolina Department of Corrections is investigating a sexual assault that took place at the McCormick Correctional Institution on Wednesday.

Officials said charges are pending against 23-year-old inmate Timothy Darren Sherard Jr. He was in jail for false imprisonment and assault and battery first degree.

According to the SCDC, the employee who was assaulted is being treated at a local hospital.

Charges will be released when arrest warrants are served and Sherard is being moved to another institution Thursday night.

This is all the information we have at this time.

