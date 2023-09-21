SC student loan corporation awarding $90K to Richland County School District One

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Power:Ed, the philanthropy of South Carolina Student Loan Corporation, has awarded Richland County School District One $90,000.

Officials said $30,000 of the check will go toward integrated student support at programming at Lower Richland High School.

A check presentation will take place outside of Lower Richland High School on Sept. 21 with district superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon in attendance along with Jamie Cooper, President and CEO of Communities in Schools of South Carolina; Trey Simon, President & CEO of South Carolina Student Loan Corporation; and Claire Gibbons, Power:Ed Executive Director.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.