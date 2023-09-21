SkyView
SC student loan corporation awarding $90K to Richland County School District One

Power:Ed, the philanthropy of South Carolina Student Loan Corporation, has awarded Richland...
Power:Ed, the philanthropy of South Carolina Student Loan Corporation, has awarded Richland County School District One $90,000.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Power:Ed, the philanthropy of South Carolina Student Loan Corporation, has awarded Richland County School District One $90,000.

Officials said $30,000 of the check will go toward integrated student support at programming at Lower Richland High School.

A check presentation will take place outside of Lower Richland High School on Sept. 21 with district superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon in attendance along with Jamie Cooper, President and CEO of Communities in Schools of South Carolina; Trey Simon, President & CEO of South Carolina Student Loan Corporation; and Claire Gibbons, Power:Ed Executive Director.

