Police searching for man who used fake I.D. to withdraw $3,500 from Lexington bank

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department has begun a search for a man who used a fraudulent identification to withdraw a large sum of money from a Lexington financial institution.

Officers said on Aug. 14, an individual used a fake I.D. to withdraw $3,500 from the victim’s bank account at First Palmetto Bank.

If you have any information about the suspect or know where they will be, contact Detective Salisbury at 803-358-1569 or email Jsalisbury@Lexsc.com.

