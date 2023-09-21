SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Police searching for man who used fake I.D. to withdraw $3,500 from Lexington bank

The Lexington Police Department has begun a search for a man who used a fraudulent...
The Lexington Police Department has begun a search for a man who used a fraudulent identification to withdraw a large sum of money from a Lexington financial institution.(WIS News 10)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department has begun a search for a man who used a fraudulent identification to withdraw a large sum of money from a Lexington financial institution.

Officers said on Aug. 14, an individual used a fake I.D. to withdraw $3,500 from the victim’s bank account at First Palmetto Bank.

If you have any information about the suspect or know where they will be, contact Detective Salisbury at 803-358-1569 or email Jsalisbury@Lexsc.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broad River Correctional Institution
SCDC investigating inmate’s death as homicide
South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources says Tracy Gordon, of Elgin, was driving a...
Jury finds Tracy Gordon guilty of reckless homicide, not guilty of BUI in 2019 Lake Murray boat crash
The man fled the store without the merchandise and threatened to assault an employee when he...
Lexington police seek public’s assistance identifying man accused of attempting to shoplift
The Columbia Police Department reported investigators have charged Cynthia Burgess in...
Caregiver accused of stealing $25K worth of jewelry, flatware from vulnerable woman
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Grand Jury indicts Folly Beach wedding night DUI crash suspect

Latest News

“We are unable to offer an estimated time of repair, but crews are working to restore services...
Spectrum reports outage across the Carolinas
Attorney Carl B. Grant discusses Murdaugh pleading guilty in court
Attorney Carl B. Grant discusses Murdaugh pleading guilty in court
WIS 5-5:30p weekly recurring - Syncbak
SC student loan corporation awarding $90K to Richland County School District One
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wind and a few showers possible Friday & Saturday