One dead in Fairfield County crash

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left one person dead.

According to Corporal Tyler Tidwell, the crash happened Wednesday at around 6:16 p.m. on U.S. 21.

Tidwell said the driver of a 1992 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was traveling south when they attempted to make a left turn and was hit by the driver of a 2018 Nissan.

The driver of the Nissan then ran off the side of the road and struck a tree.

Tidwell said the driver of the Nissan was transported to USC Fairfield where they later died from their injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

