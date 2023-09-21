Newberry County sheriff attends 107-year-old woman’s birthday celebration

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster attended the birthday celebration of a woman turning a little more than a century old.

Foster was invited to the celebration of Emma Turner, who recently turned 107.

Officials with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office posted the encounter on their Facebook page Wednesday.

During the celebration, Foster even brought Turner a vase of colorful flowers.

“She was so kind and thankful. It was a blessing to our day,” Officials with NCSO posted online.

