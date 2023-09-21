SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Newberry County sheriff attends 107-year-old woman’s birthday celebration

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster attended the birthday celebration of a woman turning a little more than a century old.

Foster was invited to the celebration of Emma Turner, who recently turned 107.

Officials with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office posted the encounter on their Facebook page Wednesday.

During the celebration, Foster even brought Turner a vase of colorful flowers.

“She was so kind and thankful. It was a blessing to our day,” Officials with NCSO posted online.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broad River Correctional Institution
SCDC investigating inmate’s death as homicide
The man fled the store without the merchandise and threatened to assault an employee when he...
Lexington police seek public’s assistance identifying man accused of attempting to shoplift
The Columbia Police Department reported investigators have charged Cynthia Burgess in...
Caregiver accused of stealing $25K worth of jewelry, flatware from vulnerable woman
South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources says Tracy Gordon, of Elgin, was driving a...
Jury finds Tracy Gordon guilty of reckless homicide, not guilty of BUI in 2019 Lake Murray boat crash
After the operation, Tony Leonard was arrested and subsequently charged with six counts of...
Cayce man arrested on drug charges after undercover operation

Latest News

Newberry County sheriff attends 107-year-old woman’s birthday celebration
For Newberry College’s Assistant Track and Field Coach, Anthony Washington…life began with a...
How a second chance changed this mentor’s path
WIS Weekly Newscast 6 p.m.
Junior League of Columbia's community contribution, "Legacy of Leadership" Centennial year
WIS Weekly Newscast 6 p.m.
How a second chance changed a mentor's path