SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Murdaugh in court Thursday for expected guilty plea on federal financial crimes

Alex Murdaugh in court in Beaufort County.
Alex Murdaugh in court in Beaufort County.(CourtTV Pool Camera)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Disbarred Lowcountry attorney and convicted killer Alex Murduagh will be back in a federal courtroom today to plead guilty to his alleged financial crimes.

Murdaugh is accused of stealing millions of dollars from his clients during his time as a lawyer.

His attorneys filed a plea deal Tuesday. It has yet to be approved by a judge.

Court documents show Murdaugh is agreeing to plead guilty to 22 federal financial charges ranging from conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering.

As part of the deal, prosecutors will recommend Murdaugh’s sentence run concurrently with any sentence given to him on the state level for financial crimes.

Murdaugh will also be forced to pay restitution as set by the court.

He’s already serving two life sentences for the deaths of his wife and son.

He also will be back in court in November on more than 100 state financial charges.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broad River Correctional Institution
SCDC investigating inmate’s death as homicide
The man fled the store without the merchandise and threatened to assault an employee when he...
Lexington police seek public’s assistance identifying man accused of attempting to shoplift
The Columbia Police Department reported investigators have charged Cynthia Burgess in...
Caregiver accused of stealing $25K worth of jewelry, flatware from vulnerable woman
South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources says Tracy Gordon, of Elgin, was driving a...
Jury finds Tracy Gordon guilty of reckless homicide, not guilty of BUI in 2019 Lake Murray boat crash
After the operation, Tony Leonard was arrested and subsequently charged with six counts of...
Cayce man arrested on drug charges after undercover operation

Latest News

Newberry County sheriff attends 107-year-old woman’s birthday celebration
Fatal Crash generic image
One dead in Fairfield County crash
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Weekend rain chances back off for the Midlands
Officials said charges are pending against 23-year-old Timothy Sherard, Jr., after allegedly...
SCDC and SLED investigate sexual assault of prison employee
WIS 6:30-7a weekly recurring - Syncbak
SCDC and SLED investigate sexual assault of prison employee