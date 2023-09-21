SkyView
State trooper injured in Orangeburg County motorcycle crash

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CAMERON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County deputies are investigating a crash involving a South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) trooper in Cameron, the department said.

The crash happened on Monday around 2 p.m. on U.S. 176 near U.S. 301 between Lance Corporal Zach G. Rickard, who was driving a SCHP motorcycle, and a truck. The driver of the truck was not hurt, but Rickard was transported to Prisma Health Richland, deputies said.

Officials with SCHP told WIS Rickard is in stable condition, but has a long road to recovery. It is not known how long Rickard will stay in the hospital.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD), their traffic division was requested to help the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

Serve and Connect set up a fundraiser for Rickard’s recovery, where the non-profit stated 100% of the money raised will go to Rickard.

A quote from SCHP Colonel Christoper N. Williamson was posted on the fundraising page:

“Lance Corporal Rickard is a true public servant, dedicating his life to serving others. It’s always a very sad day when we hear one of our own has been seriously injured on the job. The South Carolina Highway Patrol family is rallying for Lance Corporal Rickard in his recovery and we will be with him every step of the way.”

