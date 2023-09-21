FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Weekend rain chances back off for the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – As a low pressure systems forms off of the South Carolina coast, most of any rain should hold off to our east into the weekend!

First Alert Headlines

· More Low 80s for highs today, with some breaks of sun fighting through some cloud cover.

· The wind picks up for us tomorrow, with gusts as high as 30mph during the afternoon.

· The chance of rain has lowered down to 20% for Friday evening/night into Saturday morning.

· The best chance of rain is in the Pee Dee region of SC for Friday and Saturday, along with coastal areas of the Carolinas.

First Alert Summary

Good morning! Highs are mostly in the low 80s for today. Expect partly cloudy skies as some sun works to break through. High pressure sits to our north and keeps us dry. There’s a coastal low that has a chance of becoming a tropical system, but impacts to us do not appear that impressive.

For Friday the low will do battle with the area of high pressure to our north, which picks up our wind in the afternoon. We could see gusts up to 30mph here in Columbia and near 35mph to counties such as Lee and Sumter.

On Saturday we’ve reduced the chance of rain looking forward. Down to 20% chance as the low takes the moisture off to the. We’ll keep our eyes on it, but right now it’s not looking as cool as it was early this week. With some sun, Saturday could reach another high near 80.

Sunday morning we are down to 60 and highs reach the low 80s with mostly sunny skies. Monday we are looking at low 60s in the morning and we have low 80s by the afternoon with high pressure keeping us dry.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Some breaks of sun through cloud cover with highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies and windy with the chance of showers returning into the evening, more so for our eastern viewing area. Slightly cooler with highs just getting to 80. Winds could gust up to 30mph as well.

Saturday: Some early showers moving out of out region to the north, with afternoon sunshine breaking out. Highs around 80.

Sunday: More sunshine with highs in the low 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s.

