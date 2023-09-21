Columbia City Council votes to approve own salary increase

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Council members voted on Tuesday, Sept. 19, with 5-2 votes in a meeting for a $7,000 pay increase. The city council has not had a pay raise since 2006.

“It’s important to be able to allow people to take this step into public service through elected office and not have a financial burden on families,” said Columbia City Councilman Howard Duvall.

The outgoing councilman introduced the increase back in 2021 and said the council has not come to an agreement on the increase in salaries for the last 17 years. State law requires council members to vote on the pay increase before an election.

According to the Municipal Association Data, Greenville elected officials make 15,000 dollars per year. Rock Hill elected officials make 17,844 dollars per year.

Charleston elected officials make 20,131 dollars per year. With the increase, Columbia’s elected officials will jump from $13,350 to $20,350 per year to make them the highest-paid city council members in the state.

Duvall said the increased amount is a fair amount to pay elected officials.

However, City Councilman Peter Brown says that the job is to make a difference, not make more money.”This is public service. Everybody knows it’s public service and everybody knows what they’ve signed up for.

This is not a job like the private sector. It’s not about fair compensation. It’s not about compensation at all. I’m here to make a difference, not here to make money,” said Brown.

Both Councilman Duvall and Councilman Brown are appreciative of the efforts that are made on the council.

Councilman Howard Duvall’s term is set to finish at the end of this year. This was the first reading for the salary increase and it will go back before the council for the second reading on Oct. 3, 2023.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.