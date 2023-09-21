Breast Cancer survivor shares her story, looking to inspire others

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re just a few weeks away from the 2023 Walk for Life and Famously Hot Pink Half Marathon and 5k.

As the walk gets closer, WIS is continuing to highlight people from around the Midlands who have been impacted by Breast Cancer.

Today Anchors Judi Gatson and Billie Jean Shaw sat down with Sarah Reandeau who is actively battling cancer and is looking to inspire others.

