Anheuser-Busch, MADD, and Uber Partner with KW Beverage to prevent drunk driving driving during football season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ahead of the University of South Carolina match-up against Mississippi State University, multiple companies and a non-profit have partnered with a riding-sharing service to encourage fans 21+ to “Decide to Ride.”

Anheuser-Busch in collaboration with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), and the ride-sharing platform, Uber, has brought a first-of-its-kind coalition to college communities to prevent drunk driving.

The next part of the phase of the “Decide to ride,” campaign is to team up with South Carolina wholesaler partner KW Beverage to combat drunk driving during the Gamecocks’ 2023 season.

The goal of the coalition is to expand reach among consumers by activating a number of college football games across the country for the first time ever with a key message, “If you drink, don’t drive, decide to ride.”

The joint effort will meet 21+ fans before the games to raise awareness and promote road safety by providing educational and ridesharing opportunities, even some locally available discounts on Uber rides.

“Anheuser-Busch has been promoting a culture of responsible drinking for over a century, and we know there is still more to be done. The expansion of Decide to Ride to college communities aims to promote alcohol safety where we can create the greatest impact,” said Anheuser-Busch Chief External Affairs Officer Cesar Vargas.

“Football season is a time for fans to come together. To ensure a future with more cheers for all, it’s imperative that we help college football fans get home safely. That’s who we are, and that’s what this coalition is all about.” Vargas added.

The Decide to Ride campaign in South Carolina begins ahead of the matchup between the Gamecocks and Bulldogs, at the game, fans can expect to see digital creative and promotions. bringing to life the campaign’s message encouraging everyone to pledge to take a safe ride home.

KW Beverages will also be hosting a giveaway of $25 Uber certificates in the tailgate zone ahead of the game, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. ET.

“All of us at KW Beverage are proud to partner with Anheuser-Busch, MADD, and Uber to bring the Decide to Ride message to fellow football fans,” said Randy Hartzog, VP and General Manager of KW Beverage.

“We want to encourage gameday celebrations to be fun but responsible. So, no matter the score, we encourage everyone to consider a designated driver or an Uber ride after the game. Decide to Ride!”

“We all love watching football, but everything changes when someone under the influence gets behind the wheel. Be smart and catch a ride to the game if you’re going to consume alcohol,” said South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

“Drunk driving is preventable, and it’s up to us to stop it.”

