80-year-old celebrates birthday a year and half after surviving house fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A woman who survived a house fire last year has just celebrated her 80th birthday.

Lucy Boulware’s house, now completely rebuilt, is full of celebration.

“It was nerve-wracking”, said Boulware’s granddaughter, Kaywana Davis, when asked about last year’s fire. “I didn’t know what to think. I didn’t know if my grandmother was alive.”

Recounts of a horrible incident turned sweeter, as memories of community members coming together resurfaced. Neighbors smashed Lucy’s windows so she could breathe fresh air, and others got the Fire Department on its way.

“I’m so glad that the community worked together to save my grandmother’s life,” said Kaywana.

Now, the community comes together again, to celebrate Lucy’s special milestone.

Eau Claire high school performed a tribute for Lucy, and her house was full of guests and family who love her.

There’s nothing Lucy loves more than the gift of life.

“I’m a happy camper…I’m alive,” said Lucy.

