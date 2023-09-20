SkyView
Soda City Living: Breathe Free and Breathe Easy

We’re talking with an expert from a local allergy and sinus clinic about how to know if you have sinus issues.
By Madeline Stewart
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Living is giving you solutions to a very common problem, sinus issues. We’re talking with an expert from a local allergy and sinus clinic about how to know if you have sinus issues.

You do not have to live with your sinus symptoms. There are plenty of safe and minimally invasive treatment options, covered by most insurance offered at Columbia Breathe Free.

Dr. William Andrew Wells has experience as an ENT with patients suffering from sinus infections and chronic sinusitis which impacts 31 million people in the United States

The goal of Columbia Breathe Free Sinus & Allergy Center is to eliminate or improve symptoms caused by chronic sinusitis/chronic sinus infections. Better breathing, clearer sinuses, and the ability to get back to normal activities.

