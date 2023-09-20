SkyView
Soda City Live: The Glass Mengerie @ Workshop Theatre

By Steven Fulton
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Workshop Theatre kicks off our 2023-2024 season with the Tennessee Williams classic The Glass Menagerie. The Glass Menagerie runs through September 24.

A drama of great tenderness, charm, and beauty, The Glass Menagerie is an icon of the American theater. The Glass Menagerie premiered in Broadway in March 1945 and remains a relevant story to this day.

Tickets for The Glass Menagerie are available. You can reserve your tickets by calling the Box Office at 803-799-6551, or tickets may be purchased at the door the night of the show.

