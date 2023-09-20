Richland One and NAACP offers free housing clinics to district families

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District One is helping families across their district who are facing housing issues and will have the opportunity to receive free help before the holiday season.

The district is in collaboration with the Columbia Branch of NAACP hosting clinics on housing issues for families with children in the district.

Since last March, Richland School District 1 along with the Columbia Branch of the NAACP have been providing assistance to families in the district who are dealing with housing issues.

“It was an opportunity for us to provide services or to provide resources for damages who are not stably housed. We have housing instability and so it’s an opportunity where we bring different service providers to a one-stop shop where families can get the help and assistance that they need.”

Deborah Boone, Richland One’s Homeless serves as Coordinator for the Parents and Students Succeed Project for the McKinney-Vento Office.

During the clinics, families can get guidance on habitability issues such as mold, broken fixtures, illegal evictions, utility assistance, public benefits, and other issues

The clinics also provide trained NAACP volunteers who are able to connect families to an abundance of resources for assistance.

The idea of the clinics came from NAACP Skadden Fellow Glynnis Hagins who is beyond grateful for the partnership to help families combat housing issues.

“I’m really grateful for this partnership and I’m grateful for the families that we’ve been able to reach so far. We’ve been able to reach almost 80 families and those 80 families and their evaluations really were grateful for the information,” said Hagins.

“Long Term, we’re hoping that our families actually are able to gain housing stability and in terms of our students, by research, if students are stably housed, the attendance increases, academic success is better and so it ends up being a win-win for not only parents and guardians but for the students,” said Boone

In order to participate in the free housing clinics, parents must have children attending Richland One Schools. The free housing clinics are set to start next week and will run through December.

Thursday, September 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Columbia High School (1701 Westchester Drive, Columbia, SC 29210)

Tuesday, October 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Annie Burnside Elementary School (7300 Patterson Road, Columbia, SC 29209)

Monday, November 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Hand Middle School (2600 Wheat Street, Columbia, SC 29205)

Saturday, December 2 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Forest Heights Elementary School (2500 Blue Ridge Terrace, Columbia, SC 29203)

