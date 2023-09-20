Richland County coroner identifies 66-year-old homicide victim

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the victim of a Saturday afternoon homicide.

According to Coroner Rutherford, Mary Wilson, 66, of Columbia, S.C. was the woman found unresponsive in her Byron Road home on Saturday, Sept. 16.

“We will continue working with the Columbia Police Department to fully investigate this homicide.” Coroner Rutherford states.

