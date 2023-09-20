Police: Charlotte man killed in Sumter, another injured

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Officers with the Sumter Police Department are investigating a shooting after one man was left dead and another was injured.

The Sumter Police Department received a report of shots fired around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

A Sumter County Sheriff’s Office deputy near the area responded and found a man who had been shot in the roadway on Brand Street.

Law enforcement said a 42-year-old man from Charlotte, N.C. named Paul Shereshaw was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey.

Shereshaw was later declared dead at the hospital.

Family members of Shereshaw were notified by the Sumter County Coroner’s Office, which has scheduled an autopsy for this week.

As Sumter officers were investigating, another man who is a resident of Sumter went to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

So far officers were able to determine the man was standing nearby and got hit by a bullet when the shots were fired.

He is expected to recover.

An unoccupied car in the area also was struck by gunfire.

Anyone with information or who may have seen or heard anything in the Brand Street area around the time of the shooting is asked to contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

Also, anyone can submit tips by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, online at P3ips.com.

A cash reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.