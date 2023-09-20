SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Multiple Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center assaults under investigation

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has started an investigation of two over-the-weekend...
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has started an investigation of two over-the-weekend stabbings at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.(Chris Joseph)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has started an investigation into two over-the-weekend stabbings at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Investigators said on Sat., Sept. 17, deputies responded to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center for reports of two separate assaults. According to detectives, a 25-year-old detainee told deputies he was assaulted with a sharp object and stabbed multiple times, the detainee had nearly a dozen stab wounds in his upper body and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

In a separate incident, a 23-year-old male detainee reported he was punched and stabbed in the lower body by an unknown suspect sometime on Friday, Sept. 15.

Investigators have started work to identify the people who were allegedly involved in the assaults and if you have any information about the assaults, you are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or P3tips.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of woman found dead in Belk Bathroom in 2022 files lawsuit against department store
“How can you not know,” family of custodial worker found dead on job announce lawsuit against Belk
5-year-old Joann Dehardt, of Prosperity, is serving up food hot off the grill at her new hot...
‘It’s a joy to come to work’: 85-year-old woman starts hot dog stand in Prosperity
Minor High School band director
Body cam shows high school band director’s arrest after football game
A teenage girl found a phone take to a toilet seat lid aboard a flight from Charlotte to Boston.
Teen discovers hidden camera in airplane bathroom after taking off in Charlotte
Authorities block of Bartells Road in Williamsburg County Monday as teams searched for the...
New details emerge slowly after crash of F-35 jet

Latest News

South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources says Tracy Gordon, of Elgin, was driving a...
Jury begins deliberations deadly Lake Murray boat crash trial
The jury has begun deliberations in the trial of a man accused of felony boating under the...
Jury begins deliberations deadly Lake Murray boat crash trial
Broad River Correctional Institution
SCDC investigating inmate’s death as homicide
The Columbia Police Department reported investigatoirs have charged a woman in connectio with...
Caregiver charged after allegedly stealing $25K worth of jewelry & flatware from vulnerable woman