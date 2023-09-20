Multiple Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center assaults under investigation

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has started an investigation into two over-the-weekend stabbings at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Investigators said on Sat., Sept. 17, deputies responded to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center for reports of two separate assaults. According to detectives, a 25-year-old detainee told deputies he was assaulted with a sharp object and stabbed multiple times, the detainee had nearly a dozen stab wounds in his upper body and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

In a separate incident, a 23-year-old male detainee reported he was punched and stabbed in the lower body by an unknown suspect sometime on Friday, Sept. 15.

Investigators have started work to identify the people who were allegedly involved in the assaults and if you have any information about the assaults, you are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or P3tips.com.

