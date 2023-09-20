Lexington police seek public’s assistance identifying man accused of attempting to shoplift

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man accused of attempting to shoplift a Publix.

Police said a man seen in surveillance footage attempted to take over $500 worth of merchandise from the store.

The man fled the store without the merchandise and threatened to assault an employee when he was approached, police stated.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or mtomaino@lexsc.com.

