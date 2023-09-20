Jury begins deliberations deadly Lake Murray boat crash trial

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The jury has begun deliberations in the trial of a man accused of felony boating under the influence in a fatal 2019 crash on Lake Murray.

South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources says Tracy Gordon, of Elgin, was driving a cigarette boat on the night of September 21, 2019, when he hit the Kiser family’s pontoon boat.

Stanley Kiser died in the crash. His wife, Shawn, lost a leg, and his daughter Morgan suffered head injuries.

Both the state and the defense gave closing arguments on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

