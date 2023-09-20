How a second chance changed this mentor’s path

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One Newberry coach and author talked about his own experience and how hope blossoms by simply being open for change.

For Newberry College’s Assistant Track and Field Coach, Anthony Washington…life began with a love of sports.

“It all started in probably…1978. When I was 8 years old, my grandmother said would you like to go see the eagles practice? Low and behold I met Harold Carmicheal and he gave me his chin strap…and it fascinated me.”

The young boy, from Chester Pennsylvania, had a dream to become an athlete despite a hard and long path with many winding roads. And his path had many winding roads.

“I was just really misdirected,” said Washington, like many people, Washington had trouble finding himself in his youth.

And by his teenage years, he was completely lost. “I just got around the wrong crowd. We did some things.. we got in trouble.”

Washington is also a co-author. In his book, “The Heart of a Black Man’, he details the kind of trouble he found himself in…and how it all came to a head one afternoon after a school fight.

A fight that happened, all because he wanted to fit in. “That sense of belonging is a strange animal…if you’re not getting it from home, where are you gonna get it from? For me, I turned to the streets.”

On the brink of expulsion from school, he was put in front of the School Board. But luckily, someone was in his corner.

“And then, it was my high school coach who discovered me in high school gym class one time and said ‘hey man, I think this guy’s got something.’.”

That same high school coach came to his aid. “They gave me a second chance…Low and behold I went on to win all the conference championships…((BUTTED)) It was going from a bad to good type situation.”

Soon after, he found a career as a coach. He has since trained many athletes and some have received national accolades.

But he couldn’t have done it alone. Another man would prove to be a positive influence on Washington’s life.

“I’m just jogging one day…and he said, ‘I’m looking for a training partner ((BUTTED)) and I said yeah I’m looking for a coach’.”

That man was Alan Laws, who would go on to become Washington’s private coach and mentor.

And time did not age that relationship. “We’re friends to this day…36 years later.”

And now, Washington tells his story of perseverance and resilience by being a mentor too.

He’s a mentor to kids who could be in similar situations he was in at their age. He tells them what they need to hear.

“Be open for change…don’t take things to be the worst. Like, ‘my life is over, nobody loves me, nobody cares about me’...but be open for change and be open to being mentored by someone.”

A positive outlook from someone who struggled, persevered and grew into the man, coach, and athlete he wasn’t sure he could be.

And though it may not always be that simple… sometimes it’s all about finding your mentors…and the gift of second chances.

