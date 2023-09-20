FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Clouds increase into the week with Saturday rain chances

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Dry conditions are hanging on while a low pressure system slowly develops off of the South Carolina coast!

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Headlines

· Sunshine works to break out again today after early clouds, with humidity levels staying low again.

· Below average high temperatures are likely for the rest of the week, especially into start of the weekend.

· Another round of rain potentially arrives by Friday night/Saturday morning, so stay with us as the forecast is fine tuned!

· As of right now rain chances are more likely for our eastern viewing area, with the best potential for our beaches.

First Alert Summary

WIS (WIS)

Good morning my friends! Some high pressure is desperately hanging on for South Carolina today, as sun works to break out though earlier clouds in the Midlands, with comfortable humidity levels once again. Highs will rise to the low and mid 80s.

WIS (WIS)

A weak trough is sweeping over or the region today as well, helping to produce a few extra clouds. Heading towards this weekend is when things could get interesting, as a low pressure system works to form off of the South Carolina coast.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Models are in agreement that a low pressure system will develop just off the coast of Georgia/South Carolina. Now where that system goes once it develops fully is still a little uncertain, but if it moves ashore we can expect some rain showers to return to the region on Saturday. Coastal areas have the best rain potential, through our far eastern viewing area for the time being. For those loser to the Upstate, conditions are looking drier.

Conditions are projected to mainly dry out for the 2nd half of the weekend!

First Alert Forecast

Today: Sun and clouds this afternoon after more early morning clouds. Highs in the low and mid-80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny skies with more clouds mixing in. Highs in the lower 80s.

Friday: Increasing clouds with the chance of showers returning into the evening. Slightly cooler with highs just getting to 80.

Saturday: Potential for anywhere from cloudier skies to heavier scattered rain pushing in from the coast, especially for our eastern viewing area into the day. Highs in the upper mid-70s.

Sunday: Sunshine works to break out again with a chance for a few stray showers.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.