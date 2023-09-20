SkyView
DEPUTIES: Ex-boyfriend attempts to set camper on fire with woman inside

Justin Tate
Justin Tate(Martin County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man in the east has been arrested on multiple charges after two fires broke out at a camper in the same morning.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says Justin Tate, 34, was arrested after an explosion at a camper that injured a woman, and for attempting to set the camper on fire with the same woman inside of it on the same day.

Deputies say September 17 around 2:30 a.m. multiple emergency crews were called to lot 171 at Green Acres Campground for an explosion from the stove inside the camper. When they arrived, officials said there was evidence that the stove had been tampered with. A woman was taken from the campsite to ECU Health Bertie for medical care due to burns from the explosion.

She returned back to the camper after being released from the hospital.

A few hours later, around 6:46 a.m., deputies were called back to the same property for a breaking and entering. Deputies spoke with the victim who said Tate, who’s from the city of Washington, was her former boyfriend.

After she refused to speak with him, officials say Tate began to break out the windows of the camper, set a vehicle parked by the camper on fire, and attempted to set the camper, with the victim inside, on fire.

Tate fled on foot before deputies arrived, according to the sheriff’s department.

Tate was charged with first-degree arson, burning of personal property, breaking and entering with intent to terrorize, assault by strangulation, and assault on a female. He was given no bond.

Investigators say they also found in August, that the woman had been assaulted and strangled by Tate.

Authorities say they arrested Tate in a shrimp boat in the waters of Hyde County.

