SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Cayce man arrested on drug charges after undercover operation

After the operation, Tony Leonard was arrested and subsequently charged with six counts of...
After the operation, Tony Leonard was arrested and subsequently charged with six counts of distribution of crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, financial transaction card theft, identity theft, and trafficking of fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and schedule II & IV controlled substances.(CLEAR)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - An undercover operation by the West Columbia Police Department narcotics detectives concluded with the arrest of a Cayce man Tuesday.

After the operation, Tony Leonard was arrested and subsequently charged with six counts of distribution of crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, financial transaction card theft, identity theft, and trafficking of fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and schedule II & IV controlled substances.

Police said to have seized approximately 10 grams of fentanyl, 43 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of crack cocaine, 1,177 grams of meth, 159 MDMA pills, 5 pounds of marijuana, schedule II & IV controlled substances, and $12,291 in cash.

The operation was done by the West Columbia Police Department in conjunction with the City of Cayce Police Department, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Department and Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of woman found dead in Belk Bathroom in 2022 files lawsuit against department store
“How can you not know,” family of custodial worker found dead on job announce lawsuit against Belk
5-year-old Joann Dehardt, of Prosperity, is serving up food hot off the grill at her new hot...
‘It’s a joy to come to work’: 85-year-old woman starts hot dog stand in Prosperity
Minor High School band director
Body cam shows high school band director’s arrest after football game
A teenage girl found a phone take to a toilet seat lid aboard a flight from Charlotte to Boston.
Teen discovers hidden camera in airplane bathroom after taking off in Charlotte
Myrtle Beach
1 hospitalized due to possible shark bite in Myrtle Beach, police say

Latest News

Justin Tate
DEPUTIES: Ex-boyfriend attempts to set camper on fire with woman inside
The man fled the store without the merchandise and threatened to assault an employee when he...
Lexington police seek public’s assistance identifying man accused of attempting to shoplift
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Clouds increase into the week with Saturday rain chances
Richland One hold free clinics on housing issues for families
Richland One and NAACP offers free housing clinics to district families