Cayce man arrested on drug charges after undercover operation

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - An undercover operation by the West Columbia Police Department narcotics detectives concluded with the arrest of a Cayce man Tuesday.

After the operation, Tony Leonard was arrested and subsequently charged with six counts of distribution of crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, financial transaction card theft, identity theft, and trafficking of fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and schedule II & IV controlled substances.

Police said to have seized approximately 10 grams of fentanyl, 43 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of crack cocaine, 1,177 grams of meth, 159 MDMA pills, 5 pounds of marijuana, schedule II & IV controlled substances, and $12,291 in cash.

The operation was done by the West Columbia Police Department in conjunction with the City of Cayce Police Department, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Department and Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

