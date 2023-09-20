SkyView
Caregiver charged after allegedly stealing $25K worth of jewelry & flatware from vulnerable woman

The Columbia Police Department have arrested a caregiver who allegedly stole $25K worth of...
The Columbia Police Department reported investigatoirs have charged a woman in connectio with the mistreatment of a vulnerabole elder.(Columbia Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reported investigators have charged a woman in connection with the mistreatment of a vulnerabole adult.

Detectives said between the dates of Aug. 16 - Sept. 7, Cynthia Burgess, 47, allegedly stole jewelery, and a sterling silver flatware set worth arpporminately $25,000 from a wheelchair bound woman who she was the caretaker of.

Burgess was charged with the exploitation of a vulnerable adult, grand larceny, and obtaining property under false pretenses.

A property crimes investigator recovered most of the stolen items at pawn shops and authorities added Burgess is out of jail on a personal recognizance bond.

