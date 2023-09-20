Caregiver charged after allegedly stealing $25K worth of jewelry & flatware from vulnerable woman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reported investigators have charged a woman in connection with the mistreatment of a vulnerabole adult.

Detectives said between the dates of Aug. 16 - Sept. 7, Cynthia Burgess, 47, allegedly stole jewelery, and a sterling silver flatware set worth arpporminately $25,000 from a wheelchair bound woman who she was the caretaker of.

#ColumbiaPDSC Investigators have charged 47-year-old Cynthia Burgess w/exploitation of a vulnerable adult, grand larceny & obtaining property under false pretenses. Burgess was a caretaker for a wheelchair bound female & allegedly stole jewlery & a sterling silver flatware set. pic.twitter.com/r7Dq2VwdQv — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 20, 2023

Burgess was charged with the exploitation of a vulnerable adult, grand larceny, and obtaining property under false pretenses.

A property crimes investigator recovered most of the stolen items at pawn shops and authorities added Burgess is out of jail on a personal recognizance bond.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.