TROPICS: An area of low pressure works to develop near the Palmetto State this weekend

By Adam Clark, Chandlor Jordan , Eric Zernich and Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ll be watching off the Southeastern US coastline for tropical development later this week.

The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on an area where low pressure potentially forms by the weekend. Because this area has yet to develop, there still remains some uncertainty in the forecast. There are two scenarios that are possible at this moment:

1) As this low develops over the Atlantic Ocean, it moves onshore in Georgia and South Carolina. If this happens, scattered showers and gusty winds can be expected to return to the Midlands on Saturday. Heavier rain will mainly stay confined to the Lowcountry and Pee Dee and our beaches in general.

2) If this low develops and is able to stay offshore, it will begin to strengthen over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. With this happening, it’s possible that we stay dry over the weekend as this system moves onshore in the Mid-Atlantic. As of this current time, any heavy rain activity looks to stay out of the Midlands, but a slight shift could change that. Please keep checking back, especially if you have any beach trips planned! Winds will gust up to 29mph for the afternoon Friday.

In the central Atlantic, Hurricane Nigel continues to strengthen. As of the latest advisory, Nigel has maximum sustained winds of 90 MPH. Nigel will hold on to its strength as it churns over the open waters of the Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center is also watching a disturbance that has moved off of the western coast of Africa. This disturbance has a 70% chance of development in the next seven days. If it continues to strengthen into a named system, the next name on the list is ‘Ophelia’.

