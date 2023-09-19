SkyView
Teen discovers hidden camera in airplane bathroom after taking off in Charlotte

The girl found the camera taped to the toilet seat lid.
A teenage girl found a phone taped to a toilet seat lid aboard a flight from Charlotte to Boston.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-area couple said their teenage daughter discovered a hidden camera inside a bathroom on an American Airlines flight from Charlotte to Boston earlier this month.

The parents are not sharing their identity to protect their daughter, but said a male flight attendant instructed her to use the first-class restroom, but only after he went in first.

After using the toilet, she noticed a phone taped to the seat and took a picture of it.

“The last thing you expect is to have to worry on an airplane is that one of your kids is going to get targeted,” the girl’s father said.

The family said when their daughter got back to her seat, she showed them the photo.

Her mother immediately went to look for the phone but by the time she got to the bathroom it was gone. Her father said he then confronted the flight attendant.

″I showed him the picture and his face went white,” he said. “I’ve never seen anyone’s face do that before.”

The couple said their family provided statements to Massachusetts State Police investigators when they landed. The FBI is also investigating.

American Airlines confirmed that police were on hand when the plane landed, but would not elaborate on any details.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

