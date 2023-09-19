SkyView
South Carolina senators to receive JFK Profile in Courage Award for abortion ban filibuster

Katrina Shealy, Margie Bright Matthews, Mia McLeod, Sandy Senn, and Penry Gustafson will be...
Katrina Shealy, Margie Bright Matthews, Mia McLeod, Sandy Senn, and Penry Gustafson will be given the awards on Oct. 20 at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston, Mass.
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five female senators from South Carolina who formed a bipartisan coalition to filibuster a near-total abortion ban will be presented the 2023 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award.

Katrina Shealy, Margie Bright Matthews, Mia McLeod, Sandy Senn, and Penry Gustafson will be given the awards on Oct. 20 at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston, Mass.

“This year’s Profile in Courage Awards honor leaders who took stands of conscience and risked their careers by putting the public interest ahead of their own political standing,” said Ambassador Caroline Kennedy. “The women of the South Carolina Senate set an example for those seeking justice and individual freedom at all levels of government.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will also be honored for “working to improve relations between their countries,” said the John F. Kennedy Foundation.

