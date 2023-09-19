SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

South Carolina obtains drugs to carry out lethal injections

How SC sheriffs will handle reporting requirement in abortion ban
How SC sheriffs will handle reporting requirement in abortion ban(Mary Green)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) obtained drugs to carry out executions by lethal injection, the department informed the state Supreme Court alongside Gov. Henry McMaster.

“Justice has been delayed for too long in South Carolina,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “This filing brings our state one step closer to being able to once again carry out the rule of law and bring grieving families and loved ones the closure they are rightfully owed.”

McMaster has called on the General Assembly to pass a Shield Statute since he took office in 2017, according to the governor’s office. It was passed this year and signed into law on May 12 with protections that include protecting the identities of the people or entities involved in the planning or execution of a death sentence.

The governor’s office said SCDC “made more than 1,300 contacts in search of lethal injection drugs” to manufacturers, suppliers, compounding pharmacies and other potential sources.

SCDC secured the drug pentobarbital to carry out executions under a one-drug protocol and the departments policy was revised to allow for it, officials said.

“The new protocol is essentially identical to protocols used by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and at least six other states. Courts have upheld the use of this drug against constitutional challenges,” the governor’s office said.

S.C.’s law states the default method of execution as the electric chair, but allows inmates the option of choosing a firing squad or lethal injection if available. All three methods are now available to carry out a death sentence.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Debris field found in search for F-35 jet in Williamsburg County
Norine Sanders Brown is accused of shooting lover due to admitted cheating.
Woman accused of killing lover in her home due to cheating
Crash on I-20 West closes two lanes
First Alert Traffic: Lanes reopen on I-20 Westbound after crash
Richland School District Two breaks down new safety protocols
Two middle school students charged after early morning school fight in hallway
Generic police lights
Columbia police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of 66-year-old woman

Latest News

Authorities block of Bartells Road in Williamsburg County Monday as teams searched for the...
New details emerge slowly after crash of F-35 jet
Alex Murdaugh speaks to Judge Clifton Newman Thursday morning in a Beaufort County courtroom...
Murdaugh agrees to plea deal on federal financial charges
Katrina Shealy, Margie Bright Matthews, Mia McLeod, Sandy Senn, and Penry Gustafson will be...
South Carolina senators to receive JFK Profile in Courage Award for abortion ban filibuster
According to witnesses, a white compact car ran off the side of the road twice before making an...
Columbia Police seek information on 11-year-old hit and run