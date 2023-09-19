Soda City Living: Crafty Quilting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We had the pleasure of meeting Laura from Crafty Quilting Designs, LLC. She specializes in long-arm quilting, custom designs, and memory quilts.

She walked us through how she makes a memory quilt.

We got to do a memory quilt with Laura from Crafty Quilting Designs to make a custom piece.

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.

I love the colors Laura chose and she put so much thought into the design. The pattern she chose for the long-arm machine is just perfect with the swirls and hearts.

We also got an inside look at Southeastern Esthetics, where students are working to become certified in advanced esthetics, while clients enjoy top-notch services at a reasonable price.

Additionally, we are giving you a preview of Columbia’s Greek festival last week, which wrapped up Sunday.

We went on opening day to look around, and most importantly, try some amazing Greek food. Here’s our Greek Fest Taste Test.

