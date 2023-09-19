Soda City Live: Fourth annual Speak Life Day
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The founder of Speak Life Enterprises is hosting his annual Speak Life Day to promote building and uplifting each other in the Orangeburg community.
This year the annual event’s theme is “Lift Your Voice,” which will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 22, throughout Orangeburg County.
Here is some more information below:
Fourth annual Speak Life Day by T R on Scribd
