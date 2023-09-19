Police: ‘Suspicious’ death of 66-year-old woman now investigated as a murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) reported the ‘suspicious’ death of a 66-year-old woman is now being investigated as a murder.

On Monday, CPD said the woman was found unresponsive on Saturday after 3 p.m. at her home at the 300 block of Byron Road.

Police said an autopsy revealed the victim died from blunt force trauma to her body.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC.

#Update The suspicious death of a 66-year-old female on Byron Rd. is now being investigated as a murder. The autopsy revealed that the victim died from blunt force trauma to her body. #ColumbiaPDSC investigators are following leads to determine who committed the crime. pic.twitter.com/feMUyjoIqo — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 19, 2023

