SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Police: ‘Suspicious’ death of 66-year-old woman now investigated as a murder

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) reported the ‘suspicious’ death of a 66-year-old woman is now being investigated as a murder.

On Monday, CPD said the woman was found unresponsive on Saturday after 3 p.m. at her home at the 300 block of Byron Road.

Police said an autopsy revealed the victim died from blunt force trauma to her body.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Debris field found in search for F-35 jet in Williamsburg County
Norine Sanders Brown is accused of shooting lover due to admitted cheating.
Woman accused of killing lover in her home due to cheating
Crash on I-20 West closes two lanes
First Alert Traffic: Lanes reopen on I-20 Westbound after crash
Richland School District Two breaks down new safety protocols
Two middle school students charged after early morning school fight in hallway
Generic police lights
Columbia police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of 66-year-old woman

Latest News

According to witnesses, a white compact car ran off the side of the road twice before making an...
Columbia Police seek information on 11-year-old hit and run
Myrtle Beach
1 hospitalized due to possible shark bite in Myrtle Beach, police say
The family of a woman found dead in the bathroom of a Belk in Columbia announced they have...
Family of woman found dead in Belk bathroom announces lawsuit against department store
Alex Murdaugh speaks to Judge Clifton Newman Thursday morning in a Beaufort County courtroom...
Murdaugh agrees to plea deal on federal financial charges