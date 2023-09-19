SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Murdaugh agrees to plea deal on federal financial charges

Disgraced former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges that he stole millions of dollars from his clients.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Disgraced former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges that he stole millions of dollars from his clients.

Court documents show Murdaugh agreed to plead guilty to 22 federal financial charges ranging from conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering.

The count of conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud, bank fraud and two of the wire fraud charges all carry maximum sentences of 30 years. The two other wire fraud charges, conspiracy to commit wire fraud charges and 13 money laundering charges all carry a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Court documents show Murdaugh has agreed to pay restitution set by the court during sentencing, a special assessment fee of $100 per count and any imposed fines.

Murdaugh also agrees to surrender any assets and property obtained from charges in the indictment with a minimum of $9 million, documents state.

Prosecutors would make the recommendation that any prison time sentenced be served concurrently with any state sentencing on similar charges.

The documents state that Murdaugh would agree to cooperate with the investigation by agreeing to provide “full, complete and truthful information about all criminal activities about which” he knew.

Murdaugh could also be subject to polygraph examinations.

In being cooperative, prosecutors agreed to not use self-incriminating information revealed in considering Murdaugh’s sentence.

Murdaugh is scheduled to appear in federal court on Thursday.

Murdaugh is also facing more than 100 state financial charges. Last week, Judge Clifton Newman set a date for the state trial for Nov. 27.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Debris field found in search for F-35 jet in Williamsburg County
Norine Sanders Brown is accused of shooting lover due to admitted cheating.
Woman accused of killing lover in her home due to cheating
Crash on I-20 West closes two lanes
First Alert Traffic: Lanes reopen on I-20 Westbound after crash
Richland School District Two breaks down new safety protocols
Two middle school students charged after early morning school fight in hallway
Generic police lights
Columbia police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of 66-year-old woman

Latest News

According to witnesses, a white compact car ran off the side of the road twice before making an...
Columbia Police seek information on 11-year-old hit and run
The Columbia Police Department reported the ‘suspicious’ death of a 66-year-old woman is now...
Police: ‘Suspicious’ death of 66-year-old woman now investigated as a murder
Myrtle Beach
1 hospitalized due to possible shark bite in Myrtle Beach, police say
WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
Police: ‘Suspicious’ death of 66-year-old woman now investigated as a murder
The family of a woman found dead in the bathroom of a Belk in Columbia announced they have...
Family of woman found dead in Belk bathroom announces lawsuit against department store