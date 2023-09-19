SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Gamecocks announce non-conference schedule

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley watches during a practice session for an NCAA Women's...
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley watches during a practice session for an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina women’s basketball announced the 2023-24 non-conference schedule with 13-games slated for the Gamecocks.

Nine of the 13 non-conference games are against 2023 NCAA Tournament teams with four that advanced to at least the Sweet 16. The FAMS will have the chance to see seven of the 13 games at Colonial Life Arena.

The season opens with a bang as the Gamecocks travel to Paris for a historic matchup with NCAA Sweet 16 finisher Notre Dame on Nov. 6.

Back at home, NCAA Elite Eight rival Maryland comes to Colonial Life Arena to kick off a four-game homestand that will include the Palmetto Series matchup against Clemson (Nov. 16), South Dakota State (Nov. 20) and a Thanksgiving weekend matchup with Mississippi Valley State (Nov. 24).

The Gamecocks close the month in North Carolina, traveling to Chapel Hill for the ACC/SEC Challenge against the Tar Heels (Nov. 30). They stay in the Triangle area to play at Duke in the Jimmy V Classic (Dec. 3).

The first of two December home games comes against Morgan State (Dec. 6) ahead of a trip to the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase against Utah in Uncasville, Conn. (Dec. 10). Following an exam break, Presbyterian closes out the 2023 home schedule (Dec. 16).

A pair of road trips bookend the holiday break with South Carolina traveling to Bowling Green (Dec. 19) and then closing out 2023 at East Carolina (Dec. 30).

In the midst of their SEC schedule, the Gamecocks renew their annual rivalry with Connecticut on Feb. 11 with tipoff at 2 p.m. on ESPN.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Debris field found in search for F-35 jet in Williamsburg County
Norine Sanders Brown is accused of shooting lover due to admitted cheating.
Woman accused of killing lover in her home due to cheating
Crash on I-20 West closes two lanes
First Alert Traffic: Lanes reopen on I-20 Westbound after crash
Richland School District Two breaks down new safety protocols
Two middle school students charged after early morning school fight in hallway
Generic police lights
Columbia police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of 66-year-old woman

Latest News

Clemson’s Will Shipley signs deal with chipotle, restaurant renamed ‘Shipotle’
‘Shipotle’: Clemson’s Will Shipley signs NIL deal to rename restaurant
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik reacts after throwing a touchdown pass against Florida...
Klubnik accounts for 4 TDs in Clemson’s 48-14 victory over Florida Atlantic
Live updates of the South Carolina v. Georgia game
Georgia defeats South Carolina, live recap
South Carolina v. Georgia preview, live from Athens