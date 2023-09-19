SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry conditions hold for us into the week

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – High pressure keeps us sunny for today, only seeing limited clouds mix in for Wednesday & Thursday!

First Alert Headlines

· Sunshine remain for us today, with humidity levels staying low again.

· Below average high temperatures are likely for this week, especially into start of the weekend.

· Another round of rain potentially arrives by Saturday, so stay with us as the forecast develops.

First Alert Summary

Good morning my friends! An area of high pressure hangs around for South Carolina today, producing plenty of sunshine in the Midlands, with comfortable humidity levels once again. Highs will rise to the mid 80s, following up lows in the 50s this morning!

On Wednesday, a weak trough should sweep over or close to the region, producing a few extra clouds, but it will still be dry and comfortable. Heading towards next weekend is when things could get a little more interesting, which can be analyzed with some initial humidity trends. It’s not going to be the biggest jump in humidity, but we could be seeing some tropical moisture into Saturday.

Most models agree that a weak low pressure system will develop just off the coast of Georgia/South Carolina. Now where that system goes once it develops fully is still uncertain, but if it moves ashore we can expect some rain showers to return to the region on Saturday. However, if it stays offshore or heads to the north into North Carolina then we could stay dry. Stay tuned for updates!

First Alert Forecast

Today: A few afternoon clouds with a great deal of sun otherwise. Highs in the low and mid-80s.

Wednesday: Some passing clouds throughout the day. Highs in the low and mid-80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 80s.

Friday: Increasing clouds with the chance of showers returning into the night. Slightly cooler with highs just getting to 80.

Saturday: Potential for anywhere from cloudier skies to heavier scattered rain pushing in from the coast. Highs in the mid-70s.

