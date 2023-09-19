Family of woman found dead in Belk bathroom files lawsuit against department store

SkyView
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The family of a woman found dead in the bathroom of a Belk in Columbia announced they have filed a lawsuit against the department store.

On Monday, Sept. 19, 63-year-old Bessie Durham was found dead inside a public restroom at the Belk store. Surveillance footage showed her entering the bathroom on the morning of Sept. 15, but she was not seen exiting.

Durham, who worked as a custodian, was found four days later by a co-worker.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released the autopsy results and revealed Durham died of natural causes.

Durham’s family announced they filed a lawsuit against Belk, Inc.

In a press release announcing the lawsuit, the family said: “We could smell her body inside the casket at the funeral.”

The lawsuit alleges that Belk failed to inspect the restrooms and failed to properly hire contractors to inspect and clean the restroom and then failed to supervise the contractors to ensure the cleaning and inspections were done properly.

“This is an incredibly tragic situation that should never have happened,” said Chris Hart, the lead attorney on the case. “Our client’s loved one was a loyal and dedicated worker and Belk’s gross negligence has etched the most indelible horror on the family.”

In the lawsuit, the family seeks damages.

“We hope that this lawsuit serves as a wake-up call to Belk and other corporations, that they have a moral and legal obligation to treat workers and their families with dignity and respect,” Hart said.

“We were not able to properly bury our loved one because Belk was too busy making money. We want to see changes made so that no other family has to suffer like we have,” said the family in the release.

No trial date has been set.

